Robin Gabri Mott, beloved wife of 45 years and lifelong soulmate of Gregory Mott, mother of son Gabriel (Crystal) Mott, and grandmother of Gabriel II and Ethan, died peacefully on December 31st 2022 in her home in Myrtle Beach, SC where she lived courageously with cancer until the end. Robin was surrounded by her loved ones, including Winter, her faithful companion and loving golden retriever.
Known for her brilliant smile and contagious laugh, Robin will always be remembered for her warmth and generosity of spirit. She also loved beauty in all ways, from her amazing fashion sense, especially those shoes, to her home design flare, to the perfect apple pie as a cherished dessert, to those amazing cabbage rolls. In the forestry community throughout North Carolina and Virginia, Robin will also be remembered as her husband Greg’s business partner and friendly office manager for 34 years.
Robin was born on March 15, 1957 to Helen and George A. Gabri, Jr in Massena, NY. She leaves to cherish her sweet memories five siblings: Linda (Paul) Reynolds, Robert (Jane) Gabri, Philip (Lorraine) Gabri, Carol (Jack) Smith, Stephen (Jaye) Gabri. She is also survived by her paternal aunt and godmother Elsie Gabri Scruggs; maternal aunt and uncle Irene and George Birinyi; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws. Robin is predeceased by her parents, her brother George, and her grandparents Rose and Stephen Farkas, and Theresa and George Gabri, Sr.
Throughout her illness, Robin was blessed to have the loving care and support of her sister, Carol. Her daughter-in-law, Crystal, continued that loving care in Robin’s final days. Robin also was graced with the support of Tidelands Community Hospice and the wonderful care of her nurse, Laura Angell. In lieu of flowers, and in keeping with Robin’s wishes, the family requests donations be made to Tidelands Community Hospice at https://www.tidelandshospice.org/donate
A Celebration of Robin’s Life will be held 12:00 PM Thursday January 5, 2023 at Burroughs Funeral Home in Murrells Inlet with Fr. Ed Fitzgerald officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the time of service.
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, SC (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.
