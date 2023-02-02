Robin M. Reynolds, 63, of Thompson, PA, passed away on Wednesday, January 30, 2023, at her home.
She was predeceased by her parents Harold & Marilyn (Snyder) Seeley; husband Johnny Earl Reynolds; sister and brother-in-law Roxanne & Gary Watson; mother & father-in-law Francis & Sarah (Berry) Reynolds.
Robin is survived by daughter and son-in-law Nicole & Ryan Logan of Saranac Lake, NY; son and significant other John P. Reynolds & Jennifer Kerr, of Montrose, PA; grandchildren Hannah Washburn and Grant Carter of Montrose, PA; sister and brother-in-law Deborah & Arthur Shelly; special nieces Patricia Watson, Bridgett Towner, Kristina & Clair Bishop; and nephew Paul Shelly, Brady Towner (Mayah); great nephews Roman Towner and Remington Stoss.
Robin enjoyed crafts and flea markets. Most important to Robin was spending time with her family and attending the family reunion every year in Thompson.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.