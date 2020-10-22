Rodney C. Mallette, 77, of Hickory, North Carolina, formerly of Brantingham, NY, passed away October 15, 2020 at his home. Born in Gouverneur, NY on January 1, 1943, the son of Carl and Eleanor Wells Mallette, he graduated in 1961 from Gouverneur High School and from Alfred State Tech College in 1963. A marriage to Lynette Schang ended in divorce. Rodney married Joyce Young on June 21, 1985 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Lowville.
For two years, Rod worked at Chevrolet in Tonawanda, NY, then at AMF in Lowville for 40 years. He started in accounting, was promoted to Controller, then to General Manager of the Pins and Lanes Division. He had several patents, worked through several takeovers, and started the research and development of three new product lines: the Amflite Pin, HPL Lanes and Durable Bumpers that became world class leaders in their market.
Rodney was a member of Carlowden Country Club and served on the Board of Directors for several years, including two years as Vice President. As a Life Member of the Lowville Elks Club, he was Elk of the Year for his work on economic justification in moving the club from its former Dayan Street building to the current Shady Ave. location. He was a member of the 700 Bowling Club and was elected to the NNY Bowler’s Hall of Fame. He bowled the third 700 ever bowled at Lewis Lanes. He served on the Lowville Village Board for six years, was Contributing Editor for a few trade journals, and a communicant of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville.
Rod was a very creative woodworker and builder, an avid hunter, golfer, bowler, reader, and NFL fan.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Joyce M. (Young) Mallette, two daughters and their spouses, Kristine M. Neale (Andrew) of Charlotte, NC; Sheryl L. McFadden (Michael) of Savannah, GA; a son, Rick A. Mallette of Hillside, NY; a sister, Patricia M. Dickinson (Daniel) of Hickory, NC; a brother, Michael J. Mallette (Carol) of Guntersville, AL; grandchildren Liam, Colin, and Keegan McFadden; and three step-grandchildren, Christopher, Catherine, and Antony Neale; nephews and nieces.
He was predeceased by his parents, a brother, Carl H. Mallette, Jr., and a sister, Shirley A. McNally.
Private services are at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local food pantry or Salvation Army. Go, Trump!
