Rodney E. Bush, 84, of Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2023 at the Samaritan Summit Village where he had been a resident. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m.on Thursday, May 18th at the St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in New Bremen
