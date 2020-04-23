LOWVILLE- Rodney H. Hill Sr. 77, of Stowe Street, passed away on Tuesday evening, April 21, 2020 at Lewis County General Hospital.
Due to recent restrictions, funeral services for immediate family will be held privately with burial in Old Glendale Cemetery. A Celebration of Life gathering at the Lowville Fire Department will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lowville Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 81, Lowville, NY 13367.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Betty; three children, Rodney Hill Jr. (Sue) of Lowville; Dawn (John) Bruce of Great Bend; Tammy Hill (fiance Mark) of Wasilla, Alaska; six grandchildren, Brianne, Paul, Kiersten, Alexis, James and Jacob; his siblings and their spouses, his twin brother, Ronald (Judy) Hill of Carthage; Joyce and Paul Luke of Warners; Jean Polge of Syracuse; Louise (Carl) Pignone of Watertown; He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Laura Hill of Lowville; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by brothers, Dewey (Nona), Richard and Duane; a sister and brother-in-law, Audrey and Paul Smith; and a brother in law, Louis Polge.
Rodney was born on August 22, 1942 in Lowville, NY, a son of the late Dewey Hill Sr. and Doris Zehr Hill. He graduated from Lowville Academy in 1962 and attended Ithaca College. On September 26, 1964, he married Elizabeth L. Tucker at First Presbyterian Church, Lowville. Rodney started his employment at AMF in Lowville, followed by 40 years as a milk tester at Dairy One until his retirement in 2007. He was a volunteer firefighter for the Lowville Fire Department for the past 47 years. 24 years with the Fire Police and ten of those years as Captain of the Fire Police. Together with his wife Betty, the couple volunteered at the fire department often, and could be seen at all department events and activities.
Rodney enjoyed fishing and deer hunting. He loved to putter in his garage and sit in his chair by the wood stove.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.