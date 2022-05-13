Rodney J Stickles Sr., 75, of Ghent, passed away on May 12th surrounded by his children after a long battle with COPD along with other health issues. Born in Hudson, NY on August 31, 1946 to the late Charles and Lucy (Bishop) Stickles.
He served in the Vietnam War, where he was awarded a National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 Device, Overseas Bar, and Vietnam Service Medal. He was a retired New York State Toll Collector. Some of his favorite activities were cruising in his 1956 Olds, reading, and NASCAR trips.
He is survived by his children: Georgette (Pete) Stickles of Nassau, Rodney (Jennifer) Stickles Jr of N. Chatham, Marian (Edward) Nehmens of Chatham Center, Larry (Mitzi) Stickles of Malden Bridge, David (Cheri) Stickles of Altamont. His grandchildren, Spencer Stickles; Matthew, Kyle, and Alexis Nehmens; Ricky and Daryon DeGroff, Claudia and Julia Stickles; Daytona Mitchell and Colton Stickles; His Great Grandchild: Camryn DeGroff; His doggie companion Chi. He is also survived by brother-in-law/good friend, Bill Quinn, his extended family Kristin (Erin) Stickles, many nieces and nephews, as well as brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws. He was predeceased by his wife Bertha, his step-son Raymond (Wheeler), his sisters Shirley and Patricia (Quinn), his brothers Charles, Donald, and Thomas.
Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours at Wenk Funeral Home, 21 Payn Avenue, Chatham, NY on Tuesday May 17th from 10am to 12pm followed by a brief funeral service at the funeral home. Interment will immediately follow with full military honors at the North Chatham Cemetery. For on-line condolences, visit wenkfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.