Roger A. Trombley passed away on Tuesday morning, November 27, 2018, at Winter Haven Hospital surrounded by his loving family at the age of 76.
Surviving is his wife Carolyn A. Trombley (McCabe) of 55 years; two sons Michael (Mary) Trombley of Lake Wales, FL and Scott Trombley of Dundee, FL their daughter Lorie (Tim) Mattoon of Brandon, FL; his brother Paul (Beryl) Trombley of Northport, FL; along with three grandchildren (Adam, Patrick, and Rachel)with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Roger was born on September 15, 1942, in Watertown, NY, a son of the late Wilber & Ivah (McEwen) Trombley and stepfather Henry Polniak. He attended school at Ogdensburg Free Academy in Ogdensburg, NY and married the love of his life Carolyn A McCabe on July 6, 1963. He served our country in the US Air Force for four years retiring as a Sergeant. Roger enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, traveling the east coast, and can be found in his computer room flying fighter jets
Graveside service for Roger A Trombley will be held on Monday July 29th, 2019 at 10am in the Ogdensburg Cemetery.
