Roger D. Evans, 89, Watertown, passed away Tuesday, November 16th, 2021 at the Commons at St. Anthony in Auburn.
Among his survivors is his wife Yvonne. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. A complete obituary will follow.
