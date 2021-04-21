Roger E. Toombs, 79, a lifelong resident of Cape Vincent, NY, passed away April 18, 2021 in Fort Pierce, Florida.
He was born May 21, 1941 in Rochester, NY to the late Harold and Ella Mae Toombs and had been a winter resident of Ft. Pierce for 12 years.
Mr. Toombs received his master’s degree from the University of Buffalo and worked 32 years as a high school art teacher. He proudly served 45 years with the West Carthage Fire Department and during his time away from teaching and the fire department, worked as a building contractor.
Mr. Toombs was a member of the Carthage Elks Lodge - 1762 and was an avid hunter, fisherman and wildlife artist.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Jean; furbaby, Riki; sister-in-law, Marie Toombs and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Wayne, and Chauncey Toombs.
A celebration of Roger’s life will be held at a later date in New York. Memorial contributions may be made to Treasure Coast Hospice, 1201 SE Indian Street, Stuart, FL 34997.
Arrangements are under the direction of Millennium Cremation Service, Vero Beach. Condolences may be shared online at www.millenniumcremationservice.com.
