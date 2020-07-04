Hermon — Graveside services for Roger “Gerry” Gerard Conant, 67, of Lafaver Road, Hermon, will be Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 1:00 PM in Fairview Cemetery, Canton. Roger died Thursday, April 16, 2020 enroute to the hospital after being stricken at his home. Memorial donations are suggested to Lawrence Funeral Home, 21 Park Street, Canton, NY 13617.
