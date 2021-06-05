Roger H. Moreton, 77, Ellisburg, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday June 3rd, 2021.
Calling hours will be Tuesday June 8th, 2021, from 5 pm – 7 pm at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. A graveside service for the convenience of the family will be held in the Ellisburg Cemetery.
Roger is survived by his children Dale Ernst, Floyd, NY, Kim Ernst, Rome, NY, Paul Ernst, Bridgewater, NY and Fred Williams, Ellisburg; 4 grandchildren to include grandson Marc Hays who he raised; 5 great grandchildren; two brothers Sidney, Henderson, Gerald, Canastota and a sister Rosemary Zehr, Watertown; many nieces and nephews.
He was born December 19, 1943, in the Town of Worth, a son to Arthur and Doris Leepy Moreton. He graduated from Union Academy Belleville, continuing his education at an artificial insemination animal breeding school in Chicago, Ill.
Following his education, Roger returned to Ellisburg where he owned and operated a dairy farm on the South Landing Rd. and was still working at the farm at the time of his passing.
Roger married Joan Beehm July 3, 1976. Mrs. Moreton passed away May 25th, 2006.
Roger served on the Town of Ellisburg Zoning Board and was a former member of the Ellisburg Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed woodworking in his shop.
Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
