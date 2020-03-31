MASSENA – Roger J. Castagner, 82, a resident of Grassmere Terrace, passed away Monday afternoon, March 30, 2020 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Roger was born January 12, 1938 in Massena, the son of the late Alexander and Mary (Langlois) Castagner. He was a graduate of Massena High School and entered the US Air Force after his graduation. Roger was a hairdresser in New York City for many years and moved back to Massena after his retirement.
Roger is survived by his sisters, Yvette and Aras Smith of Potsdam and Loretta Roach of Englewood, Florida; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Romuald and Alfred Castagner and his sisters, Christine Davis, Anita Henry, Robeo O’Connor, and Mary Loretta Castagner.
At his request, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
