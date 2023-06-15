LOWVILLE/CROGHAN- Roger K. Roch, 69, of Brookside Senior Living Community, formerly of Croghan, passed away on Wednesday morning, June 14, 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Utica. A memorial service will be at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville with Pastor Jack Bushey officiating. Calling hours are from 1:30 p.m. -3:00 p.m., prior to the memorial service, at the funeral home. Burial will be held privately at St. Vincent dePaul Cemetery, Belfort. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Roger’s name to Beaver Camp, 8884 Buck Point Road, Lowville, NY 13367; New Life Fellowship, P.O. Box 468, Beaver Falls, NY 13305 or Croghan Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 405, Croghan, NY 13327. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com
Roger K. Roch
June 14, 2023
