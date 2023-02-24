SOUTH COLTON – Services for 69-year-old Roger L. Matthie, a resident of 83 Scovil Road, South Colton, will be held on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Colton with Rev. Lee Sweeney presiding. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Colton on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Graveside prayers with Military Honors will be held in the springtime at the Pleasant Mound Cemetery in Colton. Mr. Matthie passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at the Massena Nursing and Rehab Center after his short illness. Surviving are two daughters and one son, Melinda Hill of Brushton, Anita Matthie and Aaron Latray of Waddington and Kevin Phelix and Erica Lashomb of Colton; his three brothers, David and Wannetta Matthie, Frank and Lena Matthie, both of South Colton and Tom and Bridget Matthie, Colton; his two sisters, Sandy Matthie and Sally Matthie-Patraw, both of Colton; a sister-in-law Peggy Irish of South Colton; as well as several grandchildren (Natasha, Lindsey, Donald, Zediah, Quillan and Maryetta), great-grandchildren (Paislee, Eastyn, Layla and Madelynn), and several nieces and nephews. Roger was pre-deceased by his wife Mary in January of 2020, both his parents, a brother, Robert “Bob” Irish and a sister Betty Powell.
Born in Potsdam, NY on May 2nd, 1953, to the late Clarence and Jean Matthie, Roger attended Colton-Pierrepont Central School and then served in the U.S. Army for a brief time. Roger married Kathy Gardner on July 3, 1971, which later ended in divorce. Roger married Mary Phelix on October 17, 1981. Roger worked for the Saint Lawrence County Highway Department for 31 years, happily retiring in 2009. Roger thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors very much and the time he spent hunting and fishing. He truly enjoyed his retirement. Roger loved his cat Precious very much. Roger loved spending time with his family and his grandchildren on weekends and loved sneaking Maryetta tons of treats. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Roger’s memory can be made to the Colton Rescue Squad as well as the Potsdam Humane Society. The family would like to thank the Colton Fire Department and Colton Rescue Squad members for all the transports and all that they do. We all appreciate each and every one of you. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com.
