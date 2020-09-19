Massena: Roger L. Tallon, age 90 of Windsor Road, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. There will be no public calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:05 PM, on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Church of the Sacred Heart. Burial to take place immediately following the funeral services in Calvary Cemetery, Massena. Those who will be in attendance, face coverings and social distancing will be practiced and observed by all who attend. The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.
Roger was born on February 6, 1930 in Montreal, Quebec the son of the late James and Noella (Hamel) Tallon. Roger and his family moved to Massena in 1953 to work on the St. Lawrence Seaway Project. He married his beautiful bride Evelyn Burgess of nearly 73 years on September 27, 1947 in Cornwall, Ontario Canada. He worked for V.S. Jerry and Sons, Caterpillar Tractor Dealer and then later for Syracuse Supply Co. as General Parts Manager until his retirement in 1995. After his retirement, Roger began to work at Robert Moses State Park. His duties including maintenance and head carpenter for over 20 years. Evelyn and Roger enjoyed wintering in Arizona and Florida for 10 years. A communicant of Sacred Heart Church, and past member of the Massena Elks Lodge No. 1702. He was known for his willingness to help and even helped produce the monthly Elk bulletins for many years. To those who knew him well, Roger was considered a very talented craftsman who enjoyed carpentry and was very meticulous. He took great pride in his work and enjoyed the fruits of his labor.
He is survived by his loving wife Evelyn, his daughters, Nancy and husband Bruce LaBombard of Harpers Ferry, WV; Sharon and husband Bruce Cook of Lisbon, NY; his five grandchildren; Shannon, Jennifer, Bryan, Shawn and Joshua along with 16 great-grandchildren, a brother Walter and Rita Tallon of Cornwall, Ontario and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Roger was predeceased by his sister Cleda Fraser, and Elise Kyer.
In lieu of flowers, Roger’s family would like any donations or memorial contribution to be shared with The Gabriel Project; 128 Main Street Massena NY 13662 or Saint Vincent de Paul; of the same address.
