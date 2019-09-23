FOWLER – Roger Leon Rice, age 78, of Fowler, passed away at home on Sunday, September 22, 2019 under the care of his family.
Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. with his funeral service following at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be in New St. James Cemetery. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.