Roger N. Blair age 76, of 360 Hunters Chase Rd., Montrose, CO 81403, passed away on July 10, 2019 at home. Roger had suffered from dementia, Parkinson’s and palsy for many years and passed peacefully during his sleep with his wife Sharon by his side.
Roger and Sharon lived on Loghill Mesa south of Montrose since 2011 after moving from Edwards, NY. Roger was born July 26,1942 at home in Gouverneur, NY to Helen N. Blair and Nelson L. Blair and had an older sister Marilyn J. Saur who passed in June of 2013.
He is survived by his second wife Sharon M. Frenze whom he grew up with and knew since middle school. They were sweethearts in their younger years and while their lives took separate paths for a time, their paths rejoined after many years. They were reconnected in 2002 and had spent the last 17 years
together. Sharon says that she has known him almost all her life and has always loved him. Roger is also survived by his two sons with first wife
Patricia J. Blair who passed in 2009, Christopher Blair of Athens, GA and William Blair of Tallahassee, FL. Roger also had three nieces Crystal Whitford and Carolyn Whiteford of Edwards, NY and Cathy Mullaney of Louisa, VA. Also, nephew Corey Saur of Port Riche, FL.
Roger grew up in Gouverneur, Mansville and Black Lake, McComb, NY. He graduated from Gouverneur Central High School in 1961. After graduating, Roger enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served from August 1961 to August of 1965 and later served in the U.S. Navy Reserves.
Roger married Patricia J. Conway in July 1966 and had sons Christopher and William. They lived in Oxbow, NY and moved to Thomasville, GA and later Laredo, TX.
Roger worked for Cives Steel Corporation for 37 years and retired as a plant supervisor. He also worked as a consultant for Cives for 4 years that included a project in post 911 NYC where the WTC Towers had stood. He was especially proud of the work they did there.
During his life Roger enjoyed hunting, fishing, canoeing and leatherwork in younger years. In his retirement years he did woodworking and volunteered in the Edwards, NY Lions Club. He was an avid reader and enjoyed many genres of books.
Roger will be missed by all of us, including Sharon’s daughter Carmen and son Michael and wife Kristie, as well as her grandsons. Roger was a great dad and husband. He was always willing and glad to help others.
A memorial service for Roger will be held July 19.2019 at 1:00pm at the Crippin Chapel at Crippin Funeral Home in Montrose, CO. Deacon Scott McIntosh of St. Mary’s Catholic Church will officiate. His cremains will be buried at the Grand View Cemetery Sunset Mesa, Montrose, CO. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Hope West Montrose, CO or your favorite charity in Roger’s memory in lieu of flowers, thank you.
