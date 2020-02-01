Roger P. Blackburn, age 73, resident of Oswego passed away Sunday, January 26th, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse. Roger was born May 20, 1946 in Gouverneur, NY the son of Paul Blackburn, and Millicent M. Harris, his stepfather was LLoyd Harris. He graduated from Gouverneur Central Schools in 1965. Roger married Katherine Kane on July 31, 1965. He was employed by Niagara Mohawk Power Co. for 30 years, retiring in 2004. He was also employed by P&C Markets as a meat cutter for several years. Roger was a member of IBEW in Syracuse and the Niagara Mohawk 25-year club. He cherished spending time four wheeling and hunting at his camp in the Firefalls, which was in the town of Fowler. Roger was a devoted husband to wife Kathy of almost 55 years, and a wonderful father to his son Scott! He also loved his grandchildren Hunter and Hannah very much. Roger loved to talk and meet new people. That was evident by all the people that knew him and enjoyed conversing with him. Roger will be dearly missed by all of his family, and all that had the pleasure of knowing him.
Surviving are his wife, Katherine of Oswego, his mother, Millicent Harris of Lowville, NY nursing home, one son, Scott A. Blackburn of Oswego, two grandchildren Hunter Anthony-Paul Blackburn and Hannah Blu Blackburn, both of Oswego, and seven brothers and sisters. Gloria Ayen-Theresa NY, David Harris-Watertown, NY, Donald Harris- Theresa, NY, Mildred Manson-Watertown, NY, Shelly Hartman-Watertown, NY, Phillip Harris-Watertown, NY and Michael Harris-Watertown, NY
No services will be held. Arrangements by Foster-Hax Funeral Home, 52 Park Street, Pulaski.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.