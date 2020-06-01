CARTHAGE – Roger R. Lancto, 90, of formerly of 31320 NYS Route 126, passed away on Saturday morning, May 30, 2020 at Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility, where he had been a resident for several years.
Roger was born on August 22, 1929 in Lyon Mountain, New York, son of the late Herbert and Irene (Ploof) Lancto. He attended school in Lyon Mountain. He later enlisted in the United States Air Force, honorably serving as a Radar Technician for 20 years until his retirement. He then worked for Gould’s Electric Motor Division for 17 years.
Roger loved gardening, fishing and hunting.
In 1973 he married Marlene in Carthage, New York.
Survivors include three children from a former marriage, Sharon Olivehurst of California; Shelia Gargano of Milton, Florida; and John Lancto of Leavenworth, Kansas; two children from his marriage with Marlene, sons, Troy Lancto of Texas and Toby Lancto of Carthage and four stepchildren, Roxanne Tarnow of Wisconsin; Todd Faul of Carthage; Roberta Faul of Carthage; and Rebecca Schroy of Carthage; as well as numerous grandchildren.
He is predeceased by six siblings, Carol Dufrane; Gloria LeClair; Veronica Plummer; Richard Lancto; Gordon Lancto; and Donald Lancto.
A graveside service will be held privately by the family at Hillside Cemetery in Champion.
Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. Condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
