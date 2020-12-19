Roger S. Janack, 78 of Star Lake, NY passed away peacefully at home December 18, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Roger was born November 29,1942 in Star Lake, NY. He was the son of Clifford Joseph and Marion Elizabeth (LaTray) Janack.
Roger was a 1961 Graduate of Clifton-Fine Central School. He served in the United States Navy from 1961 -1965. He served two years in the Mediterranean specializing in Guided Missile Radar. He often spoke of all the European cities he had the privilege to visit: Cannes, Nice, Vienna, Venice, Marseille and loved to share his memories, stories and pictures. He was a very proud American Veteran.
Roger married Loraly Kay Currier on January 7,1967 at the Western Adirondack Presbyterian Church in Star Lake, NY with the Reverend Frank A. Reed officiating.
Roger worked for the Newton Falls Papermill for 28 years as an Electrician. He also worked at Natural Dam Papermill, Gouverneur, NY for 5 years until his retirement in 1999.
Roger was a lifetime member of the American Legion Mervin Eno Post 1539 with 53 years of membership. He held several offices including ten years as Commander.
Roger was an avid outdoorsman: hunting, fishing and camping. He was a member of the Little River Fish & Game Club for 42 years where he served as Club President for over 20 years. He always looked forward to hunting season and spending his time at Camp with the Rockledge Crew: Phil Janack, Ron Hance, Mark Eddy, Gary Gish, Butch Currier and Mike King.
Besides hunting & fishing, Roger loved gardening and took great pride in the beautiful flowers he grew each year. He loved watching baseball, his favorite team was the Dodgers and he followed them since they were in Brooklyn. He liked playing cards; Pitch, Euchre and Cribbage. His favorite pastimes were playing “tickets” at the Legion and hanging out with his very best friend Ron Hance.
Roger is survived by his son, Phillip and his wife, Jamie Janack of Hopkinsville, KY; daughter, Darlene and her husband, Nathan Kullman of Indian Lake, NY; daughter, Kelly Janack and her fiancee, Thomas Nulty 111 of Roanoke Rapids, NC. Eight grandchildren; Destinii, Tori, Tyler, Arianna, Stephanie, Jacqueline, Nicholas and Daniel. Two great granddaughters, Reagan and Madilyn. Three sisters: Nancy Moskal of Gouverneur, NY, Rhonda Perfetti of Johnstown, NY and Caroline Foster of Willow Spring, NC.
Roger was predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Loraly Kay (Currier) Janack, his parents Clifford and Marion Janack, two sisters; Jacqueline Marsh and Barbara Cole and one brother, Kenneth Janack.
Funeral arrangements are with Hawley Funeral Home, Star Lake, NY. Per Rogers request, there will be no calling hours. The family will plan a Military Funeral in the Spring of 2021.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Roger’s memory may be made to: American Legion Mervin Eno Post 1539, Benson Mines Rd, Star Lake, NY 13690; Star Lake Rescue Squad, PO Box 22, Star Lake, NY 13690; or, Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US Hwy 11) Potsdam, NY 13676.
