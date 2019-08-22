Roland C. ‘Rolly’ Coffin 75, of Cleveland, NY passed away Saturday August 10, 2019 at the Onondaga Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, Minoa, NY after a brief illness. He was born in Syracuse, NY on March 8, 1944 a son of Clifford & Freda Smith Coffin and was a life resident of the Cleveland area. He worked as a crib attendant for New Process Gear for 30 years, retiring in 1992. He was an active and longtime member of the Cleveland United Methodist Church and served on its Board of Directors for over 40 years. He was also involved with the Northshore Boy Scouts of America, Troops -723 and 724 for nearly 30 years. Rolly was a member of the Local U.A.W. -624 and Northshore Ambulance Corps for many years.
Surviving are one daughter, Laurie Coffin, Cleveland, and two sons, Roland ‘Scott’ Coffin, Cleveland, NY and Seth Coffin, Pennsylvania, 8 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and a brother, Earl Coffin, Constantia, NY.
Memorial services will be held at Noon on Thursday from the Cleveland United Methodist Church under the direction of LaRobardiere Funeral Home, Inc., Camden, NY. Private interment Maple Flats Cemetery, Cleveland, NY. Calling hours will take place from 10:00am until services at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cleveland United Methodist Church or the Northshore Ambulance. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.larobardierefuneralhome.com.
