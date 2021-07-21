A Memorial Mass for Ronald A. “Joe” Corrice, age 77, of Ogdensburg, NY and formerly of Indianapolis, IN, will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Notre Dame Church at 10:00AM. Burial will be held in Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 9:00AM to 10:00AM at Notre Dame Church prior to services. Mr. Corrice passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his home. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
Ronald A. “Joe” Corrice
