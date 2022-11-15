PARISHVILLE – A Celebration of Life gathering for Ronald A. Robar, 84, a resident of the North County Center for Nursing, Massena and formerly of Parishville, will be held at a later date. Ronald passed away early Saturday morning, November 12, 2022. Ron is survived by his longtime companion of 40 years, Margo Taylor, Parishville; his children Paul Robar, Parishville; Roxanne Robar, Parishville; James Rabideau and his companion Richelle Paul, Hannawa Falls; William Rabideau and his companion Melodye, MA; Robert Rabideau, Parishville; Deborah Rabideau, Stockholm; Roberta Taylor, Parishville and Lynn Taylor, Hermon as well as several beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Born in Syracuse, NY on February 21, 1938 to the late Harvey C. and Ivy B. Campbell Robar, Ronald graduated from Parsihville-Hopkinton Central School and entered the U.S. Air Force, serving from 1956-1959. He worked for many years as a truck driver, most recently driving for Adon Farms and previously for Sheehan’s and Clark Phippen Trucking. Ron also was a past owner of the Dugway Tavern in Parishville. Ron enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and was a longtime member of the Parishville Sportsman’s Club. He also was a member of the Parishville Fire Department and enjoyed reading and watching NASCAR. Memorial donations in Ron’s memory can be made to the Parishville Masonic Temple or to the Parishville Fire Department and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Ronald A Robar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.