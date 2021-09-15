Ronald Angelo Maiellaro, 75, of Ocala, FL, passed away on August 26,2021.
Ron was born on August 6, 1946 in Auburn, NY to Angelo and Esther Maiellaro. He was in the Navy Reserves and was on active duty during the Vietnam War, serving as a Radarman Second Class Petty Officer. After earning a Masters degree in Education and a Certificate of Advanced Studies in Education Administration, he spent most of his career teaching General Science and Chemistry at Beaver River Central School in Beaver Falls, NY. He then was the developer of Computer Services through BOCES in Glenfield, NY, teaching teachers how to use computers and how to incorporate them into the classroom. In 1988, Ron moved to Ballston Lake, NY and was the Director of Information Services for the Shenendehowa Central School District before becoming the Assistant Principal at Coda Junior High. In 1995, Ron left education and moved to Ocala, FL and working with his wife, Elaine, they started their own business, Square Routes, Inc., an expedited trucking company.
Upon retirement in 2007, Ron, with Elaine, became very involved with the Fair Tax movement, becoming President of the Florida Fair Tax Education Association. He also enjoyed golf, traveling and cruising, and visiting family.
Ron is survived by his beloved wife, Elaine DeRito Maiellaro of Marcellus, NY. He is also survived by daughter Deborah (Jim) Stine, son Mark (Mary) Maiellaro, son Derek (Stephanie) Maiellaro, and daughter Hiroko Land, as well as his brothers Robert (Geneva) Maiellaro and Edward (Rachel) Maiellaro and sister Sylvia Maiellaro, seven grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brother Ramon (Ruth) Maiellaro and his parents, Angelo and Esther Maiellaro.
Ron was not just a wonderful father, grandfather, brother, and uncle, he was a patriot, “Captain Ron”, a friend, a teacher and a mentor to many. He had a great sense of humor, had a memorable laugh, fiercely loved his family and his country, and was always positive. He will be missed dearly by all.
