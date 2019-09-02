A Memorial Service for Ronald “Baldy” Mills, age 84, of Ogdensburg, NY will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 11:00AM at Foxwood Memorial with Rev. Lauretta Wills with calling from 10:00AM up to the time of the service. Mr. Mills passed away at St. Joseph’s Home on Friday evening, August 30, 2019.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Janice Mills, of Ogdensburg; his children, Ronald Mills and his wife, Donna, Steve Mills and his wife, Pamela, Michael Mills and his wife, Dawn, Christine Tupper and her companion, Tom Bouchey, all of Ogdensburg; his mother-in-law, Betty Fisher; many grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Cathy Pritty and her husband, Milo and their sons, John and Joseph, of Potsdam; a brother-in-law, Ed Fisher and his wife, Sookie, of Pennsylvania, and one special granddaughter, Jordyn Tupper. He is predeceased by a brother, Bernard Mills and one sister, Patricia Bentley.
Ronald was born on August 29, 1935, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Stanley and Bernadette Lago Mills. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy. He married Janice Fisher on April 27, 1985 at the First Presbyterian Church, in Ogdensburg with Rev. Jan Fife officiating. Ronald first worked for McConneville Trucking then later for Barrett Paving. He retired after 40 years as a construction superintendent.
While in school he was active in both football and basketball. He was an avid New York Yankees, Giants, and Syracuse basketball fan. He also enjoyed his time on black lake fishing and at one time was an avid sportsman.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ronald’s memory to the First Presbyterian Church, 423 Ford St., Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.