CARTHAGE- Ronald Charles LaVancha, 84, died peacefully at his home. He was born on April 1, 1938, in Harrisville, New York to the late Lawrence F. & Edith A. (Gray) LaVancha. Ron graduated from Carthage High School in 1956. A marriage to Sue Kathy Ware ended in divorce. He later married Kathleen Smykla in December of 1988.
Ronald was a member of the church of the Nazarene in Carthage. He worked construction for over 50 years, he ran his own construction business. He then went to work for various construction companies throughout the area. Supervised for Morrison Knuden Co. at Fort Drum during the expansion from 1987-1989, then retired from Lane Construction Co. in 2007, after working in Washington D.C. on Pennsylvania Ave, right in front of the White House. He enjoyed snowmobiling, 4-wheeling, and traveling with his construction company, hunting, and spending time in nature. But most of all he loved spending time with his family and the chatter box diner. He was a foster parent for several years and a wonderful caregiver.
He is survived by his children, Robert Charles LaVancha, Carthage; and Terry L. Baron & (Elizabeth Shay), Evans Mills; a special grandson, Anthoney and several siblings, Nancy LaVancha, Tennessee; Edie & (Jerry) Dickinson, Denmark; Flora (Steve) Wilson Theresa; Larry (Rene) LaVancha, Evans Mills; Dennis (Juanita) LaVancha, Great Bend; Bonnie (Mike) Madonna, Florida; Donna Barber, Carthage; and Jane Stone, Philadelphia. He is also survived by two brothers-in-law, Adam (Michelle) Smykla, Lyons Falls; and Michael & Lisa Smykla, Mayfield, NY and many nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his parents and a sister, Sharon Briggs on July 5, 2012.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022, from 1:00pm-3:00pm at the Lundy Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held immediately following in the Chapel at 3:00pm with Pastor, Keith Hardy, officiating. A reception will follow at the Church of the Nazarene in Carthage, NY.
The family is being cared for by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.
To leave a message of sympathy for Ron’s family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the tribute wall.
