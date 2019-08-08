Ronald Clarke

Ronald “Ron” Merrill Clarke, formerly of Sackets Harbor and Chaumont passed away peacefully on August 7, 2019 with his wife and oldest son, Daniel by his side after a brief battle with lung cancer.“Ron” son of Clinton and Olive Clarke was born in Sackets Harbor, NY in 1939 and was educated in Watertown, Sackets Harbor and Adams Schools. Upon graduation from Adams High School in 1957, Ron enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, and was honorably discharged after serving in the USMC including a tour of duty overseas during the Lebanon Crisis of 1958. After his Marine Corps service, Ron worked various jobs in and near Watertown, and worked from the at the New York Air Brake Company from 1967 until the New York Air Brake Company closed its’ foundry. He started as a foundry moulder, but ultimately was promoted to head carpenter of the NYAB Foundry until the foundry closed in the 1980’s. He then went on to work as a warehouse manager for Taylor Concrete until his retirement. Ron was well-known for his carpentry skills and was the chief designer and maker of the historic building plaques showing the year the building was built on many Watertown historic buildings. In Chaumont, Ron served as Chairman of the Taxpayers Association, volunteered as an umpire for Little League Baseball, as a Chaumont Volunteer Fireman and other civic activities in and around the Town of Lyme.Upon his retirement, Ron moved to Sackets Harbor and then on to Sebastian, Florida as well as Brooksville, Florida until his death.Ron is survived by his wife of over 50 years, JoAnne M. Clarke, Brooksville, Florida, two sons, Daniel of South Carolina and Ron of Lakehills, Texas, and two stepsons Michael and Gregg of Excelsior Springs, Missouri. He is also survived by his sisters, Carole Doyle, Lori LaLone, and Donna Thomas. Another son, Jeffrey predeceased Ron in 1987. He is also survived by his many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and friends. Funeral arrangements are pending with services being held in Florida as well as Brookside Cemetery in Sackets Harbor later.
