Gouverneur - Ronald E. “Huck” Durham, 72, passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 18th at 11:00 am at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur with burial to follow at East Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur and after the burial a celebration of life to be held at Mullin’s Restaurant in Gouverneur. Calling hours are on Friday from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at the funeral home.
Ronald was born in Gouverneur on January 20, 1951, the son of Maynard and Mabel (Day) Durham.
Ron married Sharon Taylor on December 23, 1972 at Hermon Baptist Church.
He attended Gouverneur Central School and then worked for the Village of Gouverneur department of public works for over 40 years. Huck also owned and operated R&S Family Concessions with Sharon and his children. The family has also sold plants, produce, and Christmas trees among other things. He had also assisted at Wayne Hitchman auctions and Blair’s wrecker service.
Huck had enjoyed tinkering in his garage , racing stock cars, wood working, camping at Cole’s Creek, and going to the Gouverneur Fair. He also enjoyed family functions such as attending his grandchildren’s sports and school events and visiting with friends and family.
Ron is survived by his children Marilyn J. Durham of Gouverneur, Becki J. Durham and her companion Jon Lalone of Mannsville, Ronald J. “RJ” Durham and his companion Danielle Mitchell of Heuvelton, his grandchildren Stallone, Alana, Rylee, Jalynne, Savannah, Lanie, Cain, and Rayden, and his great grandchild Jaxon. He is also survived by his siblings Danny Durham and Betsy (Durham) Cronk, several nieces and nephews. Huck is predeceased by his parents, his wife Sharon, his siblings Rose Toscano, Maynard Jr. “Yogi”, Orin “Bub”, Oscar “Buzzy”, Ruth Lutz, and Jackie “BucK” Tharrett.
Memorial donations in memory of Huck are encouraged to the Richard E. Winter Cancer Treatment Center or Gouverneur Vol. Fire Department
