GLENFIELD - Ronald F. “Bucky” Buckingham, 71, of Glenfield IRA, died Sunday morning, August 30, 2020 at Lewis County General Hospital.
Ronald was born on June 22, 1949 in Lowville the son of the late Henry M. and Kathryn (Schwendy) Buckingham. He was raised in Beaver Falls and taken care of by his family before attended Turin Day Habilitation. Ron also worked for Lewis County Industries on Forest Avenue for several years.
He is survived by his seven sisters and brothers, Mary Williams of Carthage; Rose Ball of West Carthage; Glenn J. Buckingham of Castorland; Anna Rigabar of Carthage; Ambrose F. Buckingham of Carthage; Betty Jean Edwards of Cheektowaga; and Susan Thompson of Afton, Virginia; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and his family at Glenfield IRA.
He is predeceased by his five brothers, Gilbert, Richard J., Anthony H., and twin brothers who died in infancy, Francis and Franklyn Buckingham.
Ronald loved traveling, wrestling, country music, dancing, movies, bowling, and especially Christmas and Santa Claus.
He was a communicant of St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Croghan, where a Mass will be said on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. with Rev. Donald Manfred, Pastor officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stephen’s Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Wednesday, September 2nd from 3 to 5:00 P.M at the Sundquist Funeral Home. Memorials in Ronald’s name may be made to: Friends of the Arc Foundation, P.O. Box 97, Utica, NY 13503-0097; http://www.thearcolc.org/friends-of-the-arc-foundation/
