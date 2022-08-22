Ronald G. King, Sr. passed away late Sunday evening, August 21st at his home while under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County. He was 85 years old.
Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am on Friday, August 26th at the Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 25th from 3pm- 7pm at the funeral home. Following the funeral service burial will be in the Beaches Bridge Cemetery, Town of Watson.
A complete obituary will be published when completed.
Arrangements are with Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.