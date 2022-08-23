Ronald G. King, Sr. passed away late Sunday evening, August 21st at his home while under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County. He was 85 years old.
Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am on Friday, August 26th at the Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 25th from 3pm- 7pm at the funeral home. Following the funeral service burial will be in the Beaches Bridge Cemetery, Town of Watson.
Ronald was born on July 17, 1937, the son to the late William Henry and Lillian Raymond King. In January, 1959 Ron married Frances Rhode, and eventually their family grew from 2 to 6. Mrs. King passed away March 24, 2000.
Ron was raised in Worth, NY on the Tug Hill Plateau. Growing up with his father in the logging industry, Ron soon found out what hard work was. At the age of 15 Ron graduated from Copenhagen High School and began the long journey that brought him to be the admired man he was. In 1961-1962 Ron and his dad took on various jobs from construction work, including ponds, land clearing, bulldozing, excavation and while doing logging.
Ron was the owner- operator of King’s Quarry that has made a great family owned and operated business in the North Country. He was also a proud owner of a beautiful 1964 Dodge CT800 that was restored by his sons and the staff at the Quarry. He always enjoyed seeing his truck lead the pack in parades around the North Country.
He is survived by his 3 sons, Ronald (Karen) King, Jr., Barnes Corners; Gary (Debbie) King, Rodman; William (Sonya) King, Worth; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Steve) Aubin, Paul (Nikki) King, William (Kayla) King, Richard (Jennifer) King, Christopher, Adam, and Ruger King, 6 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild and his companion, Kay Dobbin.
Besides his wife, Frances he was predeceased by his son, Richard King, 2 brothers, Robert and Earl (Bud) and his sister, Frances Railing.
In lieu of flowers donation can be made to Hospice of Jefferson Co., 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY, or the Barnes Corners United Methodist Church, Rt 177, Seven by Nine Road, Barnes Corners, NY 13626
Online condolences can be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com
