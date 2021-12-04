Ronald H. Hill, 79, of 50 Liberty St. West Carthage, died early Saturday morning, December 4, 2021 at his home in West Carthage, surrounded by his family.
Ronald was born August 22, 1942 in Lowville, a twin son of the late Dewey and Doris (Zehr) Hill. He attended Lowville Academy. He married the former Judith A. Kamide on September 16, 1967 at St. Peter’s Church, Lowville. He worked on the family farm for years before his employment at AMF in Lowville in 1969. He was a press operator and retired in 2006.
Ron was a family man and enjoyed spending time with them and especially his granddaughter, Tori. He had a “heart of gold” and would help anyone. He truly loved his animals, taking care of his property, was a handyman who could fix and repair most everything and he was the true “MacGyver” in his family’s eyes.
He is survived by his wife: Judith A. Hill of West Carthage, one son and his wife: David (Joann) Hill of Carthage, his granddaughter, Tori Hill of Carthage, his grandpup, Katrina, three sisters: Joyce (Paul) Luke of Warners, Jean Polge of Syracuse, and Louise (Carl) Pignone of Watertown, two sisters-in-law, Laura, and Betty Hill, both of Lowville and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his grandpup, Jack, his brothers, Duane, Dewey, Richard, and his twin brother, Rodney Hill, a sister- in- law, Nona Hill, a brother-in-law, Michael Kamide and Louis Polge and a sister and brother-in-law, Audrey and Paul Smith.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:00 am on Thursday, December 9 at St. James Catholic Church, Carthage with Rev. Todd E. Thibault, Pastor, officiating. Burial will be in Old St. James Cemetery, Carthage. Due to COVID concerns, visitation will be held privately by the family. Please wear a mask if attending the services on Thursday. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home.
To leave an online condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County or to the S.P.C.A. of Watertown.
