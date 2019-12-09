Ronald J. Melara, 75, of Watertown, passed away December 7, 2019 at Samaritan Medical Center.
Ron was born May 10, 1944, in Watertown, son of Pasquale C. and Rose Compo Anzalone Melara. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1962 and served in the United States Air Force from 1962-1966. On June 20, 1992 he married Mary Forbes Washburn in Watertown, NY.
Ron worked with his brother Frank at P & M Floors in Evans Mills and Watertown, NY from 1967-1993. In 1994, Ron opened Ron Melara Carpets which flourished until he retired in 2011.
Ron was active in Watertown Morning Rotary and the Italian American Civic Association. Ron enjoyed traveling and cooking his famous family recipes.
Surviving besides his wife are his children from a previous marriage to Roberta Buzzell. Daughter, Alexandra (Scott) Davies, Watertown, NY, two sons, Nicholas (Stacey) Melara, Harrisburg, PA , Mark (Marisa) Melara, Los Angeles. In addition, he is survived by step-children, David (Eunjoo) Washburn and Heather (Justin) Washburn, grandchildren, Nicolette, Isabella, Emma, Sebastien, Adam and Jessa, his brother, Charles ( Shirley), his sister Grace Marzano, a sister in law, Elizabeth ( Art) Stever, Watertown and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ron was predeceased by brothers Frank (Christine) Melara, Joe (Jeanette) Melara, brother in law Vincent Marzano, brother Sam, Phil and sister Josephine.
Calling hours will be Wednesday from 4pm -7pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A prayer service will be held Thursday at the funeral home at 10:15 am followed by a funeral mass at St. Anthony’s Church at 11am with Reverend Christopher Looby officiating. Burial will be held at Glenwood Cemetery military honors. Contributions may be made to St. Anthony’s Church, 850 Arsenal Street, Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com.
