Ronald J. Novak, 71, of Carthage, died early Tuesday morning, November 19, 2019 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.
R.J. was born on March 19, 1948 in Utica, the son of the late Karl and Helen (Zalinska) Novak. He was a 1966 graduate of Notre Dame High School in Utica. In 1971, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Rochester and in 1980 became a Licensed Professional Engineer. He moved to Carthage in 1973. He married Helen Liberatos on April 1, 1978 at St. James Catholic Church in Carthage. He was the Chief Operating Officer of the Carthage-West Carthage Sewage Treatment Plant for 25 years. He became the Regional Enforcement Coordinator for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation in Watertown for 15 years and retired in 2013.
R.J. was a member and lector at St. James Catholic Church. He was also a member, Past Exalted Ruler, Past District Deputy and Past State Vice President of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Lodge -1762 in Carthage. He held the position of Treasurer for the past 38 years.He is survived by his wife, Helen, of Carthage; a daughter, Kara H. Novak, of New York City; and two brothers, Edward K. Novak of Utica and John S. (Tina) Novak of New York City. An infant son, Joshua R. Novak, died on September 25, 1983.
A Mass of Catholic burial will be held at 10:30am on Thursday, November 21 at St. James Catholic Church with Rev. Donald A. Robinson, Pastor, officiating. Burial will be in St. James Cemetery, Carthage. There will be a recitation of the rosary at 10:00am followed by a memorial service by members of the B.P.O.E. Lodge -1762, all at the church. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to St. James Catholic Church of Carthage or to the B.P.O.E. Lodge -1762 of Carthage.
