LOWVILLE – Ronald J. “Ronnie” Walter, Sr., 85, died Wednesday evening at home under the care of Lewis County Hospice, Inc., and his wife, family, and friends.
Ronnie was born on November 22, 1934 in Lowville, the son of the late Verle C. and Corrine M. (Smith) Walter. He graduated from Lowville Free Academy in 1952 and served in the U.S. Army. Ronnie married Elizabeth M. Berrus, the love of his life, on June 8, 1963. He retired from Fiber Mark (formerly Boise Cascade and Payne Jones) where he was a machine operator. Ronnie and Elizabeth made their home in the family homestead on route 812 in Dadville.
Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Elizabeth, their children, Kimberly E. (Randy) Sixberry; Rebecca L. (Jason) Field; five grandchildren, Kendall (Cody) Field-Huey; Kelsey Sixberry; Bailey Field; Rory Sixberry; Brenna Field; two great grandchildren, Charlotte and Hayes Huey; many special nieces, nephews and friends he considered his family
He is predeceased by his son, Ronald J. Walter, Jr., his brother, Verle C. Walter, Jr., his sisters, Merlene Eaton and Muriel (Mickey) Hellinger.
A funeral Mass will be said at St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Jay Seymour, Pastor officiating. A dinner will follow in the church hall. Spring burial will be in Lowville Rural Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Thursday, December 12th, from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the Sundquist Funeral Home.
He was a communicant of St. Peter’s Catholic Church for 85 years, still receiving communion and prayers at home every week once he was no longer able to attend weekly mass. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, serving as an usher for sixty years. Ronnie was an amazing father, always supporting his children in everything they did. They could always hear him yelling “You da’ best one” over all the other cheers. He was a special parent to the class of 1988, chaperoning almost every event, including the senior trip and just about every dance. Ronnie was a history buff, and especially loved sharing the family history with the younger generations. He also enjoyed wood carving, singing, and reading. Ronnie truly loved gardening, especially his prized potatoes, as any true Irishman does.
Memorials in Ronald’s name may be made to: Lewis County Search and Rescue, P.O. Box 247, W. State Street, Lowville, NY 13367 or Friends of Lewis County Hospice, Inc., P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367.
Messages of sympathy may be shared with the family online at: www.sundquistfh.com
