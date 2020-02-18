Ronald J. Yousey, 78, of Kailua Kona, Hawaii, passed away January 17, 2020 at Kona Community Hospital. He was born September 12,1941, son of Reuben and Priscilla Schneider Yousey. He graduated from Beaver River Central School and served in the U. S. Army with a tour in Viet Nam. He worked for Ken Patton and then for Gordon Monnat Plumbing and Heating.
Ron married Dinah Lee Balcom on May 14,1968. They made their home in Beaver Falls where both were active in the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars. Ron enjoyed bowling and deer hunting. They loved to travel and vacationed in Hawaii for several years before moving there in 2004. Ron fed the cats at the Old Kona Airport and especially enjoyed the people he met on the walking path. Dinah passed away March 4, 2018.
Ron is survived by three sisters, Carolyn Barkley of Watertown, Sharon Yousey of Norwood, Elaine Turck of Croghan, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Services were held January 29, 2020, at West Hawaii Veterans Cemetery. Donations in his name can be made to a charity of one’s choice.
