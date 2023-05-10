Ronald James Bruyere, 70, passed away at his home in Escondido, CA on April 18. Ron is the son of Patrick Bruyère and Georgianna Robillard Bruyère, both of Ogdensburg, NY. Ron graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1971 and completed a degree in mathematics from SUNY Potsdam. After returning from volunteer work with the Peace Corps in Botswana, Africa, Ron completed a Master’s Degree in Mathematics, also from SUNY Potsdam. He secured a teaching posit 07760M ion in Seattle, Washington. In 1990, Ron moved to Anchorage, Alaska to be a part of the Exxon Valdez litigation team. This position helped him to develop a specialization in Information Technologies associated with litigation support that helped him secure positions with law firms in Tucson, AZ and finally San Diego, CA where he retired after working over 25+ years at the Lewis Brisbois Law firm.
Ron is survived by his spouse, Sue Speed, of Escondido, CA, and three siblings, Susanne, Ithaca, NY, Don (and wife, Lisa Page Bruyere), Tucson, AZ, and Jim, Massena, NY, and nieces, Simone Bruyere Fraser and Danielle Bruyere, nephews Alec Bruyere and Alex Page, and grandnephew, Fraser Forgette.
Commemorative services for Ron will be held in Escondido, CA and Ogdensburg NY at a later date. If you would like to make a donation in memory of Ron, you can do so to the Sharp Rees Stealy Medical Group, who supported Ron in the initial stages of his cancer treatment or to the Escondido Paramedics or Escondido Police Department who were very responsive during his final moments.
