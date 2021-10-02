Ronald James Frank, 80, of Buck Street, Canton passed away at his home while under the care of his loving family on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 6, from 4-7 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton. An obituary will appear as soon as available.
Ronald James Frank
