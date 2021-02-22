COPENHAGEN – Ronald James Sheldon, 89, of Cataract Street, passed away Sunday morning, February 21, 2021, at Sunset Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Boonville, where he has resided since October 2020.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 from 1 – 3 p.m. at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. A private funeral service will be held at the funeral home with Rev. Joyce Woodcock officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Copenhagen in the spring. Contributions in his memory may be made to Riverside Cemetery, P.O. Box 573, Copenhagen, NY 13626; or to Lowville United Methodist Church, 7618 N. State St., Lowville, NY 13367.
He is survived by his wife of over 45 years, Janet; his children, Jeanne (Louis) McNett of Sandy Creek; Randy Sheldon, Terry Sheldon, Gary Sheldon and Ricky Sheldon all of Kentucky; two sisters, Carol Thompson of Sandy Creek; Cynthia (Joseph) Keesey of Lacona; a brother, Allison (Carolyn) Sheldon of Copenhagen; nine grandchildren, a great-grandson; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ronald was born on August 9, 1931 at home in Copenhagen, a son of the late Glenn M. and Evelyn Honer Sheldon. He graduated from Copenhagen Central School and worked on the family farm. Ronald worked as a self-employed contractor for many years. On August 15, 1975, he married Janet M. Stanton of Lowville, in Tully, NY. He was well known for working on area churches, doing steeple work, painting, and general restoration.
Ronald and Janet were long-time members of Lowville United Methodist Church. He was a member of the former Masonic Lodge in Copenhagen.
Ronald enjoyed music, playing the accordion, following the polka bands and the fiddlers. Together with his wife, Janet, they enjoyed gardening. He enjoyed family reunions, hunting and fishing. Ronald loved to ride his bike and enjoyed taking walks.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
