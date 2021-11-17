Remsen- Ronald L. Curry, “Papa” 74, of Phillips Road, formerly of Canton and DeKalb Jct, husband of Victoria L., passed away after a short illness, while surrounded by his loving wife and family on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at St. Luke’s Memorial Hospital, New Hartford.
Ronald was born in Potsdam, NY, on July 18, 1947, a son of Jay David Curry and Bernice Irene Spears Curry. He grew up in the vicinity of Canton, NY, graduating from Canton High School. Thereafter, Mr. Curry served his country for a brief time in the U.S. Army. After his honorable discharge from the army, Ronald moved to DeKalb Junction, where he lived for many years and began his long career as a truck driver, first for many years for a cheese factory in nearby Heuvelton, NY.
In 1977, he moved to the Remsen area, where he met the love of his life, Victoria Lichtenberger. Ronald and Victoria were married on May 7, 1996, at the Remsen United Methodist Church and May of 2021, marked the 42nd year of a loving relationship between Ronald and Victoria.
After moving to the Remsen area, Mr. Curry was employed for many years as a truck driver for Sears Oil Company of Rome. He retired in 2010.
Ronald enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, reading crime history stories and watching Western TV shows, his favorite being the 1960’s thriller, “Gunsmoke.”
Above all else, Ronald greatly loved his wife, children, grandchildren and great granddaughter. In addition to his wife, Victoria, Ronald is survived by his children; Michael Curry, NC, James Curry, New Hartford, Jennifer Northrop, Massena, Richard Curry, North Lawrence, NY, Christopher (Barbara) Curry, Forestport, step daughter, Jodi (Kevin) Roser, Ava; grandchildren, Dayton Northrop, Massena, Taylor (Ryan) Greene, Massena, Anna Curry, New Hartford, Lauren, Colton, Kendall and Reese Curry, Forestport and great granddaughter, Greylynn Greene; one brother, Donnie (Linda) Curry, Williamstown; one sister, Betty Butterfield, Colton, NY. He was predeceased by his parents, four brothers, James “big Jim” Curry, Jay Curry, Jr., Robert Curry and Rodney Curry. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews, having a special relationship with his nephew, Jay.
His Funeral will be Saturday at 12 Noon at Trainor Funeral Home, Inc., 143 Schuyler St. Boonville, with private interment to follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Barneveld. Calling hours are Friday 4-7 P.M. at the funeral home and also Saturday from 10-12 Noon, prior to the services. Memorial contributions may be made to The Central NY Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 200 Gateway Park Drive, Building C, Syracuse, NY 13212, in the name of Team Curry.
For an on-line message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.