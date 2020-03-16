MASSENA – Ronald L. McGregor, 81, of Brouse Road, passed away late Saturday evening, March 14, 2020 at Massena Hospital after a brief illness.
Ron was born April 25, 1938 in Norfolk, the son of the late Lawrence and Pearl (Arquitte) McGregor and attended local schools. On July 28, 1956, he married Shirley R. Bush at St. John’s Episcopal Church with Rev. William Lyons Gray, officiating. She predeceased him on November 1, 2008. He later found companionship with Elizabeth Johnson. They enjoyed taking drives around the countryside watching the deer and visiting the casino.
Ron worked for the Village of Massena for many years, retiring as a heavy equipment operator. He also enjoyed playing cards with his family, greatly enjoying “taking their money.”
Ron is survived by his sons, Timothy and Melanie McGregor of Florida and Ronald Jr. and Janet McGregor of Massena; his son-in-law, John Jensen of Florida; his grandchildren, Jonathan and Jason Jensen, Lexie McGregor, and Travis and Dylan Casselman; and his companion Elizabeth Johnson.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Ron was predeceased by his daughter, Rosemary Jenson; and his siblings, Robert, Leona, and Geraldine.
At his request, there will be no services. Burial will be held privately in Louisville Community Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.