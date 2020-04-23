Louisville: Ronald L. “Micky” St. Thomas, 74, of Johnson Drive, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family while under the care of Hospice. There will be no public calling hours and burial will take place at a later date in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.
Ronald was born May 18, 1945 in Massena, NY, the son of the late Lawrence and Elizabeth (Amo) St. Thomas. He attended and graduated from Massena High School in 1965. At one time Ronald worked as a Mason belonging to the local union. He later started working at Reynolds in Massena and retired after 33 years. Ronald married Linda Fountain on September 3, 1966 at Sacred Heart Church in Massena. At one time he was a member of the Louisville Fire Department and enjoyed the Firematic Races. Ronald also enjoyed being outside where he would boat, camp, fish, kayak and snowmobile. He also enjoyed traveling around the country to different Casinos as well as watching Ice Hockey.
Ronald is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda; two daughters, Melissa and husband Robert Saffioti of Palm Beach, FL, Lori St. Thomas and fiancé Robert Hoffman of Alexandria Bay, NY and his son Brock Hoffman; four grandchildren, Kyle and Ryan Julien, Lindsay and Grace Davidson; a brother, Michael and wife Mary Vierno of Massena; two sisters, Shirley Silver of Massena and Linda Heath of Kirkville, NY as well as many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by a brother, James St. Thomas.
Memorial contributions in Ronald’s memory may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley or the Massena Humane Society. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.