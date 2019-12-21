MASSENA – With heavy hearts the family of Ronald Lee Robinson, 62, announce his passing on Thursday (Dec. 19, 2019) at the SUNY Upstate Medical Center, where he had been in failing health. He was comforted and surrounded by his loving family at his side. Arrangements are with the Flint Funeral Home, Moira.
Born in Massena on September 24, 1957 the son of Arthur & Doris (Duquette) Robinson. He graduated from Massena Central High School in 1975. Ronald united into marriage with Sandra White on August 27, 1994. From good times and bad Ronald and Sandra embraced 32 years of togetherness. Ronald was a long time mechanic who loved helping everyone. For many years he owned and operated S&R Auto Electric. Ronald enjoyed going to auctions, and listening to Randy Travis. He cherished the moments he spent with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
Treasured memories will be forever in the hearts of his wife Sandra of Massena, his parents Arthur & Doris Robinson of Massena, his children Erik (Donica) Robinson of Lisbon, Gary Robinson and his companion Jody Ladiuceur of Binghamton, Emily Richie and her companion Gregory McDoule of Maine, Dustin Browning of Massena, Johnathan and his companion Sarah White of Brasher, Shiloh Robinson and Hayden Robinson both of Massena. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren.
His siblings Donna Chartand of Florida, Marty (Allison) Robinson of Madrid, Greg and his companion Carleen Sweeney of Massena, and Earl (Karen) Robinson of Dexter survive him.
A time of visitation will be held Monday (December 23, 2019) from 2-4 and 6-6:45 at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. Funeral services honoring Ronald’s life will commence at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the Robinson family at www.flintfuneralhomeny.com
