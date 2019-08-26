Ronald O. Barker passed away on August 24, 2019 at home, at the age of 72. He graduated from South Jefferson Central School in 1966. He worked on his family’s dairy farm and for a number of years as the Assessor for the Town of Boylston.
Ronald is survived by 2 Sons, 2 Grandchildren, 2 Daughter’s-in-law, Sisters, Brothers, Nieces and Nephews.
A graveside service will be held at the Woodlawn Cemetery, Lake St., Sandy Creek on August 30, 2019 at 2:00 PM. A celebration of life will be held at the VFW, Salisbury St., Lacona at 3:00 PM following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Arthritis Foundation, 1355 Peachtree St. NE, Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30309.
