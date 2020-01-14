Ronald R. Graves, 65 of Mannsville, NY passed away at home on Sunday, January 12, 2020 with his family by his side. He was under the care of Hospice and his family after a battle with cancer.
He was born June 20, 1954, in Watertown, NY, the son of Daren and Shirley Raymo Graves.
He attended South Jefferson Central School and, in his early years, Union Academy at Belleville. From his youth, he was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting with family and friends. He loved watching and attending Nascar races and was a collector of everything Bill Elliot and Ford, including his beloved pick-up trucks. Ronnie had a life-long commitment to the volunteer fire service, just as his parents before him, and was a dedicated 49 year member of the Mannsville-Manor Volunteer Fire Dept. In those years Ronnie has served on many committees, and as a firefighter, truck foreman, Assistant Chief, Chief, and President. He was currently completing another 5-year term as Chief. This past year, he was instrumental in the addition of the department’s new utility truck, - 29-7-1.
Ronnie worked construction, and then began his career as a truck driver hauling milk for Don Veley in Mannsville for several years. He most recently was employed with Alnye Trucking for 17 years.
Surviving are his devoted wife of 45 years, Gloria Turner Graves, their children, Shawn Graves of Phoenix, AZ, Nichole Graves Trumble and her husband Chris Trumble of Raleigh, NC, and Justin Graves, Mannsville, and his beloved grandchildren Ashley Stroup, Kayleb Graves, and Jaxson Trumble. He is also survived by his siblings Daren Lloyd & Debbie Graves of Booth Bay Harbor, ME, Greg & Eileen Graves of St. Louis, MO, Christine Caird of Mannsville, Darlene Jefford of Mannsville, Cindy Graves and Anne Page of Bridgeport, NY, Charles Graves of Swannanoa, NC, Dan & Kim Graves of Mannsville, and Lori Cashel of Mannsville, several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, his sister Kathleen Graves, and brother Dennis Graves.
There will be a private memorial service at the family’s convenience with burial in Ellisburg Cemetery, Ellisburg, NY. A Celebration of Ronnie’s life for family & friends will be held at the Mannsville-Manor Fire hall on Friday, January 17th, 2020 beginning at 4 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mannsville-Manor Volunteer Fire Dept., P.O. Box 460 Mannsville, NY 13661, or Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601.
Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
