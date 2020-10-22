NORFOLK – Ronald R. Hanson, 90, a longtime resident of 3 East High Street, unexpectedly died Thursday morning, October 22, 2020 at his home.
Ronald was born on March 31, 1930 in Potsdam, the son of the late Robert V. and Rose M. (Miller) Hanson and was a graduate of Potsdam High School. On November 30, 1948, he entered the US Army, proudly serving his country until his honorable discharge on May 27, 1952.
Ronald worked at Clarkson University for many years, retiring as a boiler technician. He enjoyed doing carpentry and searching for great antiques. He had a great love for cooking and cherished the time he spent visiting with his family and friends.
Ronald is survived by his children, Patty, RoseMarie, Debbie, Daniel, and Danielle and Warren Jr. LaValley of Brasher; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and his sister, Jean Farr of Parishville; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a daughter, Cathy; and 11 siblings.
At his request, there will be no services. Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam where friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
