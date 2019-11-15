Funeral services for Ronald R. Johnson, age 84, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019, at 4:00PM at Frary Funeral Home with Rev. Tom Nichols officiating. Interment will be in Foxwood Memorial Park following funeral services. Calling hours will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019, from 1:00PM to 4:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Johnson passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Ronald is survived by his wife, Lucinda (Cindy); two children, Joseph Johnson and his wife, Deatta, of Ogdensburg, NY and Debbie Burke and her husband, Timothy, of Ogdensburg, NY; a step son, Leslie O’Marah and his wife, Darlene, of Ogdensburg; two step daughters, Mary Hannah Conant and her husband, Ron, and Arlene Kiah and her husband, Danny, of Ogdensburg, NY; two brothers, Donald Johnson(twin) and his wife, Cynthia, of Gouverneur, NY and Robert Johnson and his wife, Shirley, of Heuvelton, NY; eleven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by a step-son, Allen J. O’Marah; two brothers, Charles Johnson and Allen M. Johnson and three sisters, Edna Pike, Dorothy Johnson and Alice Cougler. Ronald was born on December 9, 1934, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Sterling and Pearl (McCrea) Johnson. He attended local schools in Heuvelton. Ronald first wed Joan E. LaFlair on January 16, 1955 at Notre Dame Church with Msgr. A.D. Charbonneau officiating, that marriage later ending in divorce in 1971. Ronald later married Lucinda (Rheome) O’Marah on January 29, 1972, at City Hall in Ogdensburg, NY, with Mayor Burns officiating. Mr. Johnson first went to work for Don Trimm’s Oldsmobile Garage and for C.J. Russell. Ronald was then employed by Collins Motors after 20 years of service as a mechanic, retiring in 1996. During his retirement years, he drove for Deal Maker Ford. Ronald was instrumental in the creation of the Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad and enjoyed stock car racing, mowing the lawn, people watching from the car at Wal-Mart and NASCAR. He loved spending time with his family and loved ones. Donations may be made in Ronald’s memory to the Heuvelton Volunteer Fire Department, 95 State Street, Heuvelton, New York 13654. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
Ronald R. Johnson
