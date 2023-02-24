Ronald Richard Henderson, 82, of Chateaugay Lake, passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at his home with his loving wife and family by his side and aided by Hospice of the North Country.
Born on January 14, 1941 in Malone, NY., he was the son of Howard and Velma (Burgess) Henderson.
He was married to Janice Ann Ploof on February 24, 1962 at St. Ann’s Church, St. Regis Falls by Rev. Michael Jarecki.
Ronald graduated from Franklin Academy, Malone in the class of 1959. He enlisted in the United States Army National Guard in 1958 and was honorably discharged in 1966. He was employed as a mechanic for Alcoa in Massena before retiring in 1999. He was a communicant of St. Patrick’s Church, Chateaugay and was a Fourth-Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He served as a member on the St. Regis Falls School Board for 10 years and founded and coordinated the Tri Town Little League for 15 years. He was a member of the Dickinson Center Fire Department and the Township 19 Hunting Club.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Janice Henderson of Chateaugay Lake; a daughter, Dr. Terri Provost and her husband, Randy of Sauquoit, NY; a son, Scott Henderson and his wife, Chandra of Chateaugay Lake; five grandchildren, Rebecca Provost (Cody) of Shakopee, MN, Kaylan Provost (Joshua) of East Syracuse, NY, Jordan Henderson (Erin) of Albany, Ian Henderson (Cassandra) of Phoenix, AZ, Owen Henderson (Hannah) of Chateaugay; eight great grandchildren, Allyson, Harlow, Lillyan, Nora, Charlotte, Hadley, Rhys and Weston; two sisters-in-law, Janet Ploof and Kathy Henderson; as well as special cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents; a brother, John Henderson; a special Aunt, Norma Lamica; and a brother-in-law, Robert Ploof.
Calling hours will be held at St. Patrick’s Church, Chateaugay on Monday, February 27, 2023 from 11 a.m. to noon. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at noon.
Arrangements are with the Chateaugay Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.chateaugayfuneralhome.com.
