Ronald T. Sanford, 50, of Winslow Street, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY.
Born on February 11, 1970 in Watertown, NY, he was a son of James L., Sr., and Juanita Mae House Sanford and he attended LaFargeville High School.
Ronald was employed with Dohl Janitorial Services, Watertown, NY and Just N Case Gas Station, Watertown, NY, as an attendant.
He loved playing the guitar, drawing, painting, fishing and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include three sisters, Juanita and Scott Titus, Syracuse, NY, Wanda and Arthur Calhoun, LaFargeville, NY, Ivy Harrell, Florida; four brothers, David and Virginia Sanford, LaFargeville, NY, Edward Sanford and Colleen Calhoun, Watertown, NY, Leslie Carr and Jen Westerdick, Theresa, NY, Wade and Amy Sanford, LaFargeville, NY; a sister-in-law, Karin Sanford, Theresa, NY; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
His parents, two brothers, James L. Sanford, Jr. and George Lesinski and a sister, Sherry Miller all died previously.
Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
Condolences may be made online at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.