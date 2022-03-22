Massena: The family of Ronald W. Greenleaf, Sr. report his untimely passing on Sunday evening (March 20, 2022) at the family home. The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Located at 64 Andrews Street in Massena. Friends and family are welcome call the Phillips Memorial Home, at 64 Andrews Street, Massena on Thursday March 24, 2022 from 4:00 PM until the time of funeral services at 7:00 PM with Rev. Mark Reilly officiating.
Ronald is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Judy and their devoted children, Ronald “Ronnie” Greenleaf, Jr. of Massena, NY and daughter Laurie Greenleaf of Potsdam, NY along with nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions in Ronald’s name may be shared with a charity of one’s choice.
Friends and family are encouraged to share memories, online condolences and photos of Ronald by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
